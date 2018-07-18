6 reasons why busy parents will love the new Samsung Family Hub smart fridge

More than just a fridge, the Samsung Family Hub’s smart features help manage groceries efficiently, and strengthen the bond between parent and child.

The kitchen is the heart of the home, but it can be challenging to have family time there when work, school and running the household get in the way.

Samsung’s Family Hub is the ideal fridge for busy families: It provides food management, family communication and home entertainment and lets you control your smart devices1, all in one device.

Here are six ways the Samsung Family Hub can help families save time and money, as well as grow closer:

1. Keep track of your groceries with the View Inside app and plan your grocery shopping more efficiently with Shopping List app

Can’t remember if you’re out of milk? No need to call home to check: The Family Hub’s View Inside app has three built-in cameras that display your fridge contents anywhere, anytime.

The Food List feature also helps you track food items you’ve stored in your fridge, and reminds you of their expiry dates, so you can reduce food waste at home.

The Shopping List app helps you shop more efficiently: Simply create your list based on your planned recipe. You can even sync the Shopping List so it can be updated and sent to the smartphone of your family member who is out grocery shopping. Too easy!

2. Share Memos and sync calendars with the family

Who would have thought a fridge could help you communicate with your loved ones?

The Family Hub does just that, with its Memo function that lets kids write notes and draw pictures, then send them to Mum and Dad. You can also share family photos in the same way.

The Family Hub’s calendar function also lets family members share and sync their personal calendars and events, keeping everyone closely connected.

3. Added convenience with Bixby voice command and SmartThings app

Bixby, the Family Hub’s voice command function, comes in handy when you’re multitasking in the kitchen – navigate the apps hands-free just by talking to Bixby.

The Family Hub also reads out your daily Morning Brief with the help of Bixby, so that you are updated on the weather forecast and personal calendar events to prepare you for the day ahead.

In addition, you can control and monitor other Samsung smart appliances with its the SmartThings app, all from the fridge.

4. Enjoy music and TV programmes in the kitchen

Don’t have a TV in your kitchen? No problem – you can now watch TV shows by mirroring2 them onto the Family Hub screen or even stream music via the TuneIn or Spotify apps while meals are being prepared. You’ll love its built-in Harman Kardon AKG speakers, which provide quality sound while you keep yourself entertained in the kitchen.

5. Keep food fresh with its Triple cooling system

The Family Hub helps keep your food fresh and minimises fridge odours, thanks to its advanced Triple cooling system. It independently controls and optimises the temperature of its three compartments, and also prevents odour mixing.

6. Keep food organised and at peak freshness with the Flex Zone compartment

The Flex Zone compartment gives you the option to convert it to either a fridge or freezer, depending on your storage needs. You can easily switch among five different settings for different foods, such as meat, veggies and ice-cream.

For instance, the Cheese and Vegetable mode keeps foods like potatoes, lemons and pineapples at their optimal temperature of 2 deg C, and Meat and Fish mode keeps meat and fish fresh at -1 deg C.

Visit www.samsung.com/sg/familyhub to find out more.

1 Subject to device compatibility.

2 Compatible with the Samsung 6400 series and above (2015-2017) and 7400 series and above (2018).

Family Hub features require an internet connection and the Family Hub app. Family Hub app is compatible with Android 4.4 and later or iOS 9.1 and later. Apps and services are subject to change without notice. Data usage fees may apply.

— Brought to you by Samsung —